London Nationals resume team activities

The number of postponed games for the London Nationals will end at three.

Two positive COVID-19 tests last week forced the Nats to hit the pause button on what has been a very successful regular season to this point but the latest round of tests have come back 100 per cent negative and that allowed London players to return to practice on Monday afternoon.

“It was scary,” admitted Nationals owner Paul Duarte. “But everybody chimed in with the health unit and the league and our internal staff. The process was really, really easy. We took the right measures and this thing didn’t spread.”

The Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League had 12 positive COViD-19 cases and their team activities were suspended on Nov. 30. The Wolves have seen five games postponed and will resume team activities on Dec. 16.

When looking at how the Nationals were able to manage their own situation, Duarte credits what he saw from his players.

“The guys bought in,” said Duarte. “They were worried for their buddies but they all complied. No one went out. No one went to parties. They wanted this thing to go away quickly.”

The team was permitted to return to practice on Monday afternoon minus one player and one coach who were still isolating.

“We have our last two positive results that will finish their quarantine tomorrow and they will be back tomorrow,” Duarte said.

London will play the Chatham Maroons on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Western Fair Sports Centre.

The Nationals currently sit in first place in the GOJHL’s Western Conference and will go to St. Thomas to play the Stars on Friday, Dec. 17 for their final game before the holiday break.

Given their start, Duarte is excited to see what his team can do over the rest of the season.

“This is a close-knit group and they missed each other and it’s exciting that these guys are that close in that room. When you have a tight-knit room, I think good things are going to happen in the future.”

Games against Komoka, LaSalle and St. Marys that were postponed while London was going through their COVID-19 protocol will be made up at later dates.