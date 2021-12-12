Brett Brochu heads to World Juniors, Knights captain Luke Evangelista not on final roster

Send this page to someone via email

Even before he landed in the province of Alberta, Brett Brochu of the London Knights knew he would become a part of Team Canada for the 2022 World Junior Hockey championship.

Three goalies were invited to Canada’s final selection camp in Calgary, Alta., and three goalies were going to be on the final roster. The math doesn’t get much simpler than that.

The forward ranks were a different story. Knights captain Luke Evangelista was one of twenty-one forwards at the selection camp. Only 14 would wind up heading to Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., for the tournament set to begin on Boxing Day.

Despite scoring a goal early in the day, Sunday, when the final camp scrimmage against the USports all-stars began, Evangelista’s was not on the list of 25 players who will represent Canada in 2022.

Of the 25, only five come from the Ontario Hockey League.

Brochu will be joined by Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs, Mason McTavish of the Peterborough Petes, Will Cuylle of the Windsor Spitfires and Sault. Ste. Marie Greyhounds defenceman Ryan O’Rourke.

Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats will be the first 16-year old since Connor McDavid to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors. He joins McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky as the only 16-year olds to ever represent Canada at the event.

Bedard led all scorers with six points in the two camp scrimmages. No other player had more than two points.

Team Canada will spend most of next week in Banff, Alta., before playing three pre-tournament games starting Sunday, Dec. 19 in Red Deer against Switzerland. Canada will meet Sweden the next day in Red Deer and play Russia on December 22 in Edmonton.

The World Junior round-robin schedule will start on Boxing Day.

Team Canada’s opening game will be played against the Czech Republic at 7 pm ET.

