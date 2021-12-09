London Nationals hoping to emerge from COVID-19 protocols, return Wednesday, December 15

Send this page to someone via email

The London Nationals, in the midst of following COViD-19 protocols from the Greater Ontario Hockey League and the Middlesex-London Health Unit, are hoping to return to action next week.

Three games involving the Nationals were postponed “due to current positive cases of COVID-19 within the London Nationals organization,” the GOJHL announced on December 8.

The league added that the move was being made, “out of an abundance of caution and with all GOJHL participants’ health and safety at the forefront.”

Nationals General Manager Tony Mandarelli says guidance has been coming from the Middlesex-London Health Unit and the GOJHL.

“We tested after last weekend and had a player come back positive,” admits Mandarelli. “We talked with the health unit and the league and then decided as a management group to take the weekend off so we cancelled those games. That gave us time to identify any contacts and make sure room is sanitized and players are healthy.”

The Nationals hope to play their scheduled game at home against the Chatham Maroons on December 15.

“We will re-test players on Monday,” says Mandarelli. “There is a seven-day plan and protocol set out by the league and as long as (the players) show they are negative we can look at returning to play.”

Nationals players currently in quarantine are not showing any adverse symptoms.

Games scheduled for Dec. 8 against Komoka at Western Fair Sports Centre, in St. Marys on Dec. 10 and in LaSalle on Dec. 12 will be made up at a later date.

London is sitting on top of the GOJHL’s Western Conference with a 17-3-1-1 record.

They are currently tied with the Hamilton Kilty B’s for most goals scored this season and London has done it in two fewer games.