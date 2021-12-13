Manitoba reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials say eight more people with COVID-19 have died and 478 new cases have been identified across the province over the last three days.

There are now 1,700 active cases of the virus in Manitoba and the province’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.7 per cent.

Health officials said no new Omicron COVID-19 variant infections have been found in Manitoba. So far five cases of the strain have been identified in the province.

The cases reported since Friday include 163 on both Saturday and Sunday and 152 cases Monday.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,353.

The province’s latest COVID-19 victims include:

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday);

a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday);

a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday);

a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Saturday);

a man in his 90s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday);

a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday);

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday);

a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday).

The Winnipeg Health region saw the biggest one-day jump in cases Monday, with 50 infections reported.

Another 31 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 16 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 48 were reported in the Northern Health region and seven were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 69,979 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 66,926 have since recovered, according to health data.

Health data shows 51 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, 13 were partially vaccinated and 88 were fully vaccinated.

The province says 2,510 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba on Sunday.

There are currently 142 Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19, no change from numbers reported Friday, and 34 patients in ICU as a result of the virus, down one from Friday.

Officials say an outbreak has been declared in a Grade 5 class at Ecole Assiniboine in Winnipeg. The school has been moved to orange, or restricted on the province’s pandemic response system.

Meanwhile, outbreaks have been declared over at:

Portage District General Hospital, rehab unit;

Grace Hospital, 4 North surgery unit;

Seven Oaks General Hospital, 4 unit 8-12, geri-rehab unit;

Selkirk Regional Health Center, medical unit; and

Arborg personal care home.

On the vaccination front, the province now says 2,354,357 doses of vaccine have been given in Manitoba, including 42,693 first doses given to children aged five to 11.

As of Monday 83.4 per cent of all eligible Manitobans aged five and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 78 per cent have received two doses.

Currently, all Manitobans aged five and up are eligible to receive a first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Third shots are also available to all Manitobans over 18, six months after their second dose.

Last week officials said those 60 and over as well as those 18 years or older living in a First Nations community — and who received a second shot on or before July 10 — can get a booster early.

More information on vaccine eligibility is available on the province’s website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

