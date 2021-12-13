Stony Mountain Ski Area cancels another season due to COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row, the Stony Mountain Ski Area will not be opening due to COVID-19, it announced Monday.

“We had hope when vaccines were introduced but with breakthrough cases, children getting COVID-19 and the new variants we will not be opening this season,” Stony Mountain said in a release that confirmed it would not open for the 2021-2022 ski season.

The last time the hill pulled the plug on its season was last year and this was also due to safety concerns surrounding the virus.

“As a family-run ski area and during this time of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear the health of our staff, and guests cannot be guaranteed this winter,” the hill’s owners had said in a social media post in December 2020.

So far, plans are in the works to continue to plan for the 2022-2023 winter season.

“Stony will return for its 34th season in December 2022 and we plan to be bigger and snowier than ever.”

Additionally, the hill says it will post photos and videos of the past years and welcomes everyone to share their photos and videos as well.

— with files from Sam Thompson