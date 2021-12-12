Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Portion of Cabot Trail washed out in November storm to reopen to traffic this week

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Cape Breton continues cleanup after wreckage from fall storm' Cape Breton continues cleanup after wreckage from fall storm
WATCH: People in Northern Cape Breton are getting a look at the extent of the damage caused by a recent rain storm. It caused severe washouts along the Cabot Trail and has cut off a community. – Nov 25, 2021

A portion of the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton that was washed out during last month’s rainstorm will reopen to traffic this week.

The section of road, which is the main route connecting the communities of Neils Harbour and Ingonish, will reopen to one-lane traffic on Tuesday, though repair work continues.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s Victoria County under state of emergency amid flooding, road washouts

“Motorists should expect traffic delays for the duration of the road work, which may take several more months. Large sections of the impacted roadway may be reduced to one lane, and traffic control lights will be in place,” read a news release from Parks Canada.

The route is in the eastern section of Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.S. councillor calls storm biggest rain event he’s likely seen in his lifetime

The rain and wind storm Nov. 22-23 dumped some 270 mm of rain in the Ingonish area, washing out bridges and roads. The Cabot Trail was heavily damaged along a 15-kilometre stretch.

“Contractors and materials were quickly mobilized to the area and work has been conducted around the clock to re-establish the roadway at Marrach Brook near the Broad Cove Campground,” the release added.

“Concurrently, crews are busy replacing culverts near Still Brook and Black Brook, and repairing several sections of the Cabot Trail.”

Click to play video: 'N.S. storm damage to take months to repair' N.S. storm damage to take months to repair
N.S. storm damage to take months to repair – Nov 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ns storm tagCabot Trail tagingonish tagCabot Trail damage tagcabot Trail storm damage tagIngonish storm damage tagNS storm damage tagwind rain storm damage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers