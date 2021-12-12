Portion of Cabot Trail washed out in November storm to reopen to traffic this week

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton that was washed out during last month’s rainstorm will reopen to traffic this week.

The section of road, which is the main route connecting the communities of Neils Harbour and Ingonish, will reopen to one-lane traffic on Tuesday, though repair work continues.

“Motorists should expect traffic delays for the duration of the road work, which may take several more months. Large sections of the impacted roadway may be reduced to one lane, and traffic control lights will be in place,” read a news release from Parks Canada.

The route is in the eastern section of Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

The rain and wind storm Nov. 22-23 dumped some 270 mm of rain in the Ingonish area, washing out bridges and roads. The Cabot Trail was heavily damaged along a 15-kilometre stretch.

“Contractors and materials were quickly mobilized to the area and work has been conducted around the clock to re-establish the roadway at Marrach Brook near the Broad Cove Campground,” the release added.

“Concurrently, crews are busy replacing culverts near Still Brook and Black Brook, and repairing several sections of the Cabot Trail.”

