Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Nova Scotia’s Victoria County under state of emergency amid flooding, road washouts

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 10:12 pm
Newfoundland, Atlantic Canada rainfall projections View image in full screen
More than a months worth of rain likely across eastern Nova Scotia and up to two months worth in southwest Newfoundland in the next couple days. Global News graphic

The Municipality of Victoria County in Cape Breton is under a state of emergency Tuesday night, after heavy rain led to flooding and road washouts.

The municipality posted on its Facebook page just after 9 p.m. that residents are “required to shelter in place until further notice.”

“Provincial Department of Public Works is currently assessing roads and bridges for safety. Crews are working hard, so please stay home, and let them do their job,” the post read.

Read more: Residents forced to evacuate Antigonish, N.S. trailer park by boat amid flooding

Atlantic Canada is in the midst of a three-day storm, that is bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The large, lumbering storm has stalled over the region.

A rainfall warning continues to be in effect for Victoria County, where 100 to 140 mm of rain is expected. Environment Canada said rainfall could exceed 200 mm “in areas of heaviest rain in parts of Cape Breton.”

Story continues below advertisement

The rain is forecasted to continue until Wednesday.

According to the province’s road conditions report page, there are reports of various road washouts and flooding in the region.

The Cabot Trail in Ingonish Harbour was one of several roadways that was closed until further notice

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
nova scotia storm tagns storm tagVictoria County tagNS Weather tagNS public works tagNS state of emergency tagVictoria County State of Emergency tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers