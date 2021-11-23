Nova Scotia’s Victoria County under state of emergency amid flooding, road washouts

Send this page to someone via email

The Municipality of Victoria County in Cape Breton is under a state of emergency Tuesday night, after heavy rain led to flooding and road washouts.

The municipality posted on its Facebook page just after 9 p.m. that residents are “required to shelter in place until further notice.”

“Provincial Department of Public Works is currently assessing roads and bridges for safety. Crews are working hard, so please stay home, and let them do their job,” the post read.

Atlantic Canada is in the midst of a three-day storm, that is bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The large, lumbering storm has stalled over the region.

A rainfall warning continues to be in effect for Victoria County, where 100 to 140 mm of rain is expected. Environment Canada said rainfall could exceed 200 mm “in areas of heaviest rain in parts of Cape Breton.”

The rain is forecasted to continue until Wednesday.

According to the province’s road conditions report page, there are reports of various road washouts and flooding in the region.

The Cabot Trail in Ingonish Harbour was one of several roadways that was closed until further notice