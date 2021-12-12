Menu

Canada

Driver injured, dog missing after car crash north of Guelph, Ont.

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 12, 2021 10:40 am
A one-and-a-half year old white sheepdog named Deeks was a passenger in the car. Police say he was frightened and fled the scene. He had a collar but no tags. . View image in full screen
A one-and-a-half year old white sheepdog named Deeks was a passenger in the car. Police say he was frightened and fled the scene. He had a collar but no tags. . OPP

OPP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing dog who ran away after a collision took place north of Guelph, Ont.

Police say around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a vehicle collision at Trafalgar Road and Sideroad 17, near Hillsburgh.

Read more: Missing dog reunited with owner nearly 2 weeks later in Innisfil, Ont.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

A one-and-a-half year old white sheepdog named Deeks was a passenger in the car.

Police say he was frightened and fled the scene. He had a collar but no tags.

Read more: Dog found in good health after being ‘forcefully’ taken from woman walking on Whitby street

OPP are asking those in the area to call police or local animal services if they see a large white stray dog.

Following the crash, the road was closed for about five hours and has since reopened.

Anyone that witnessed the collision and has further information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

