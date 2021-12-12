Driver injured, dog missing after car crash north of Guelph, Ont.

OPP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing dog who ran away after a collision took place north of Guelph, Ont.
Police say around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a vehicle collision at Trafalgar Road and Sideroad 17, near Hillsburgh.
The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.
A one-and-a-half year old white sheepdog named Deeks was a passenger in the car.
Police say he was frightened and fled the scene. He had a collar but no tags.
OPP are asking those in the area to call police or local animal services if they see a large white stray dog.
Following the crash, the road was closed for about five hours and has since reopened.
Anyone that witnessed the collision and has further information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
