Man arrested after dog named Nina ‘forcefully’ taken from woman walking on Whitby street

WHITBY, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a man has been arrested and charged after a dog was stolen from a woman on a Whitby, Ont., street.
They say a woman was walking two dogs last Wednesday when she was allegedly approached by two people who “forcefully” took one of the canines.
Police say a female bystander tried to help the woman but was allegedly sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.
Durham police say the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV with one of the dogs.
Police say they have charged 28-year-old Ali Habeib, a man from Pickering, Ont., with robbery, assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing.
They say they are still looking for the second suspect and have yet to locate the dog, a four-year-old brown and white mixed bulldog named Nina.
Comments