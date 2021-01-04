Menu

Crime

Man arrested after dog named Nina ‘forcefully’ taken from woman walking on Whitby street

By Staff The Canadian Press
A photo of Nina.
A photo of Nina. Provided / Durham Regional Police

WHITBY, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a man has been arrested and charged after a dog was stolen from a woman on a Whitby, Ont., street.

They say a woman was walking two dogs last Wednesday when she was allegedly approached by two people who “forcefully” took one of the canines.

Police say a female bystander tried to help the woman but was allegedly sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

Durham police say the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV with one of the dogs.

Police say they have charged 28-year-old Ali Habeib, a man from Pickering, Ont., with robbery, assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing.

Trending Stories

They say they are still looking for the second suspect and have yet to locate the dog, a four-year-old brown and white mixed bulldog named Nina.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
