Missing dog reunited with owner nearly 2 weeks later in Innisfil, Ont.

A six-month old dog that was reported missing has been reunited with its owner after more than two weeks.

On Thursday morning, the Georgina Animal Shelter and Adoption Centre posted on Facebook that the Mastiff/Lab mix was found near Yonge Street and Queensville Sideroad in East Gwillimbury, Ont., with no chip or collar.

The dog Jake ran off during a walk on May 15 in the 10th Line and Purvis Street area in Innisfil, Ont., according to police.

Police confirmed Jake was reunited safely with his owner after the local animal shelter reported finding the dog.

