Saskatoon police use taser on man who allegedly charged officers with butcher knife

Saskatoon police officers used a conducted energy weapon (CEW), also known as a taser on a 58-year-old man on Saturday.

A press release said officers were asked to help with a medical call at an apartment building in the 300 block of 6th Avenue North around 11:40 a.m.

Police say the man was upset that police and EMS were there and allege he picked up a butcher knife and charged at the officers and EMS.

Once the CEW was deployed, the male dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

The man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

This incident will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.

