Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police use taser on man who allegedly charged officers with butcher knife

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 3:39 pm
Saskatoon police use taser on man who allegedly charged officers with butcher knife - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatoon police officers used a conducted energy weapon (CEW), also known as a taser on a 58-year-old man on Saturday.

Read more: Drug, weapon charges laid in Saskatoon police investigation

A press release said officers were asked to help with a medical call at an apartment building in the 300 block of 6th Avenue North around 11:40 a.m.

Police say the man was upset that police and EMS were there and allege he picked up a butcher knife and charged at the officers and EMS.

Once the CEW was deployed, the male dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

Trending Stories

There were no reported injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Read more: 4 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

This incident will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.

Click to play video: 'Policing, public safety focus of 2021 Sask. throne speech' Policing, public safety focus of 2021 Sask. throne speech
Policing, public safety focus of 2021 Sask. throne speech – Oct 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagTaser tagConducted Energy Weapon tagCEW tagAssaulting a Police Officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers