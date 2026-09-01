Ontario art teacher charged in sexual assaults of 2 children

A Pickering, Ont. man is facing 22 charges following a sexual assault investigation involving two children.
Investigators were alerted in July to reports of a man attending the homes of two girls and allegedly inappropriately touching them.
Police say the man is known to both victims’ families.
Get daily National news
Following an investigation, police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the victims on numerous occasions between November 2025 and July 2026.
Faruk Dewan, 63, was arrested in August and charged with 11 counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual interference with a person under 16.
Investigators say Dewan provides art lessons from a home in Pickering and police are concerned there may be more victims.
Dewan was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.