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Crime

Ontario art teacher charged in sexual assaults of 2 children

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 1, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
Faruk Dewan View image in full screen
Faruk Dewan has been charged with 11 counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual interference with a person under 16. Durham Regional Police
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A Pickering, Ont. man is facing 22 charges following a sexual assault investigation involving two children.

Investigators were alerted in July to reports of a man attending the homes of two girls and allegedly inappropriately touching them.

Police say the man is known to both victims’ families.

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Following an investigation, police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the victims on numerous occasions between November 2025 and July 2026.

Faruk Dewan, 63, was arrested in August and charged with 11 counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual interference with a person under 16.

Investigators say Dewan provides art lessons from a home in Pickering and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Dewan was held in custody for a bail hearing.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.

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