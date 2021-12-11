SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
News

Christmas toy drive collecting donations for B.C. flood victims Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 1:57 pm
Environmentally friendly gifts under a secondhand Christmas tree View image in full screen
The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau is collecting donations for the victims of B.C.'s floods. Morgan Black/Global News

Lower Mainland residents who want to get in on the yuletide spirit of giving are being encouraged to share donations toys and gifts to help victims of the devastating B.C. floods.

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau is running a special flood-response toy drive in Abbotsford on Saturday.

Read more: ‘An amazing gift to give’: Growing support for B.C. products this holiday season

“Over the past several days the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau began receiving calls from our partners in communities affected by the recent flooding for logistical and other supports,” Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss said.

Click to play video: 'Tallying the cost of the B.C. floods' Tallying the cost of the B.C. floods
Tallying the cost of the B.C. floods

“Of course, we responded with a commitment to ensure that no child go without a toy under the tree this Christmas.”

Volunteers are collecting cash donations, gift cards and new, unwrapped toys and gifts, which will go to flood-affected communities in Abbotsford, Agassiz, Mission, Chilliwack, Merritt and Hope.

Read more: Organizations rally to send food donations to B.C. Indigenous communities

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau has worked with dozens of other groups for more than 90 years to supply gifts to at least 1,000 families across the region annually. The bureau also distributes more than $70,000 worth of supermarket gift cards to families each year.

Anyone who wants to help can bring donations to the 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd., in Abbotsford between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, or head to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau’s website. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
