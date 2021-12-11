Christmas toy drive collecting donations for B.C. flood victims Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Lower Mainland residents who want to get in on the yuletide spirit of giving are being encouraged to share donations toys and gifts to help victims of the devastating B.C. floods.

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau is running a special flood-response toy drive in Abbotsford on Saturday.

“Over the past several days the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau began receiving calls from our partners in communities affected by the recent flooding for logistical and other supports,” Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss said.

“Of course, we responded with a commitment to ensure that no child go without a toy under the tree this Christmas.”

Volunteers are collecting cash donations, gift cards and new, unwrapped toys and gifts, which will go to flood-affected communities in Abbotsford, Agassiz, Mission, Chilliwack, Merritt and Hope.

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau has worked with dozens of other groups for more than 90 years to supply gifts to at least 1,000 families across the region annually. The bureau also distributes more than $70,000 worth of supermarket gift cards to families each year.

Anyone who wants to help can bring donations to the 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd., in Abbotsford between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, or head to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau’s website.