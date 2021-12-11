SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Organizations rally to send food donations to B.C. Indigenous communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2021 12:23 pm
Construction crews work to reopen a lane on Highway 7 west of Agassiz, B.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. B.C. organizations are rallying together to deliver food to remote Indigenous nations after devastating floods cut off access to communities last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Construction crews work to reopen a lane on Highway 7 west of Agassiz, B.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. B.C. organizations are rallying together to deliver food to remote Indigenous nations after devastating floods cut off access to communities last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH

Organizations in British Columbia are rallying together to deliver food to Indigenous communities affected by flooding and landslides last month.

The sustainability manager for SPUD, a B.C. grocery delivery service, says the company was inspired to donate after severe storms washed out transportation routes and damaged many of their vendor’s farms.

Read more: Repairs underway on Coquihalla Highway, officials confident with January reopening timeline

Helena McShane says they collected donations from customers and partnered with the United Way and the non-profit Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society to make deliveries in communities that need help.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Coquihalla to re-open in early 2022' B.C. floods: Coquihalla to re-open in early 2022
B.C. floods: Coquihalla to re-open in early 2022

She says their next shipment of 1,000 pounds of food will be delivered to Seabird Island First Nation in Agassiz on Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

United Way representative Kim Winchell says Seabird Island was chosen because rural and remote Indigenous communities have been “greatly impacted” by flooding and wildfires in B.C. this year.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. lifts final evacuation order, but warns of disaster if dikes aren’t updated

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald toured some of the flooded areas on Thursday and said she was struck by the impacts on the landscape and on First Nations communities.

Archibald said she would like to see a quicker response from the federal government to help Indigenous Peoples in future environmental disasters.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Indigenous tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagSocial tagDisaster tagBC Flood tagSupplies tagflood recover tagflood supplies tagsend food tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers