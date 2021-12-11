Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau: Fraser Valley Toy Drive

Saturday, December 11 | 9am-3pm

360 Collision Centres, 31450 Peardonville Road, Abbotsford

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, the organization which brings holiday toys to thousands of underprivileged children annually, will be holding a very special toy drive, with toys going to organizations in the region including flood affected communities Abbotsford, Agassiz, Mission, Chilliwack, Merritt, and Hope.

Christmas Bureau volunteers will be accepting monetary donations via cash or tap and new, unwrapped gifts.

COVID-19 best practices and protocols will be followed.

Details at LMCB.ca