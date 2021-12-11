Menu

Dec 11 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau: Fraser Valley Toy Drive

Where
360 Collision Centres - 31450 Peardonville Road, Abbotsford, BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.lmcb.ca/
Contact
604-253-7191 (Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau)
Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau: Fraser Valley Toy Drive - image

Saturday, December 11 | 9am-3pm
360 Collision Centres, 31450 Peardonville Road, Abbotsford

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, the organization which brings holiday toys to thousands of underprivileged children annually, will be holding a very special toy drive, with toys going to organizations in the region including flood affected communities Abbotsford, Agassiz, Mission, Chilliwack, Merritt, and Hope.

Christmas Bureau volunteers will be accepting monetary donations via cash or tap and new, unwrapped gifts.

COVID-19 best practices and protocols will be followed.

Details at LMCB.ca