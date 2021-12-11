Environment Canada issues wind warning for most of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Almost all of southern Ontario will need to brace for strong winds as Environment Canada issued a wind warning Saturday morning.

According to a statement issued by the weather agency, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 90 km/h.

“A cold front will sweep through southern Ontario this afternoon and evening bringing strong winds,” the statement read.

Environment Canada warned residents to be prepared for possible power outages and potential damages in their neighbourhood.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the statement said.

Drivers are also reminded to be cautious on the roads. They’re advised to adjust their driving due to high winds.

Rainfall warnings were issued for parts of Ontario on Friday but have since been lifted.