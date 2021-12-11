Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues wind warning for most of southern Ontario

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 9:54 am
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging winds of up to 90 km/h on Sunday. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging winds of up to 90 km/h on Sunday. Global News

Almost all of southern Ontario will need to brace for strong winds as Environment Canada issued a wind warning Saturday morning.

According to a statement issued by the weather agency, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 90 km/h.

Read more: Rain, wind warnings issued for London-Middlesex region: Environment Canada

“A cold front will sweep through southern Ontario this afternoon and evening bringing strong winds,” the statement read.

Environment Canada warned residents to be prepared for possible power outages and potential damages in their neighbourhood.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the statement said.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for GTA with heavy rain, strong winds expected

Drivers are also reminded to be cautious on the roads. They’re advised to adjust their driving due to high winds.

Rainfall warnings were issued for parts of Ontario on Friday but have since been lifted.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Kingston region this weekend' Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Kingston region this weekend
