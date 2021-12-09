Menu

Weather

Special weather statement issued for GTA with heavy rain, strong winds expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:17 pm
A dog walker fights the wind along with blowing sandy conditions on Woodbine Beach in Toronto on Monday, February 25, 2019. View image in full screen
A dog walker fights the wind along with blowing sandy conditions on Woodbine Beach in Toronto on Monday, February 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area, warning of heavy rain and strong winds late Friday into Saturday.

The weather agency said rain is expected to begin Friday evening in southwestern Ontario and spread over the rest of southern Ontario overnight.

Rain showers, sometimes heavy, will continue Saturday.

Temperatures are then expected to “rapidly fall” and light snow will develop Saturday night, the statement said.

Twenty to 45 mm of rain is expected by Saturday night.

“In addition, very strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to develop Saturday afternoon,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

“By Saturday evening, these winds are forecast to shift to the northwest with wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible, particularly along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.”

The weather agency warned that local power outages may occur and some trees could be damaged.

