Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver charged after pedestrian struck in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 10:56 am
The Peterborough Police Service says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at George and Simcoe streets on Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at George and Simcoe streets on Thursday afternoon. Peterborough Police Service

A driver was charged following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in downtown Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the collision occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of George and Simcoe streets.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

Read more: Cobourg pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car, police say

Police determined the pedestrian was crossing the road with the traffic signal activated when they were struck by the vehicle.

Trending Stories

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.

No name was released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg in critical condition: police' Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg in critical condition: police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPedestrian tagPedestrian Struck tagdowntown Peterborough tagGeorge Street tagSimcoe Street tagPeterborough traffic tagPeterborough pedestrian taggeorge street collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers