Driver charged after pedestrian struck in downtown Peterborough: police

A driver was charged following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in downtown Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the collision occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of George and Simcoe streets.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

Police determined the pedestrian was crossing the road with the traffic signal activated when they were struck by the vehicle.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.

No name was released.

