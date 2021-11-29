Menu

Traffic

Cobourg pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg in critical condition: police' Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg in critical condition: police
Cobourg police say a pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday.

pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 1 a.m. officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of King Street East and Coverdale Avenue.

Police say a car was travelling westbound on King Street East approaching Coverdale Avenue when the pedestrian was struck.

Read more: Pedestrian struck on Towerhill Road in north end of Peterborough

The victim was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition.

Trending Stories

On Monday morning, police said the pedestrian is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation included assistance by Northumberland OPP’s technical traffic collision investigation team.

“The investigation is ongoing. It has been determined the driver is not at fault,” police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Truck driver who struck and killed pedestrian in Toronto pleads guilty' Truck driver who struck and killed pedestrian in Toronto pleads guilty
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagCobourg tagPedestrian tagPedestrian Struck tagNorthumberland OPP tagCobourg Police Service tagCobourg collision tagCobourg pedestrian tag

