Cobourg pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car: police

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 1 a.m. officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of King Street East and Coverdale Avenue.

Police say a car was travelling westbound on King Street East approaching Coverdale Avenue when the pedestrian was struck.

The victim was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition.

On Monday morning, police said the pedestrian is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation included assistance by Northumberland OPP’s technical traffic collision investigation team.

“The investigation is ongoing. It has been determined the driver is not at fault,” police said Monday.