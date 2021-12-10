Heavy rain, strong winds expected in Hamilton and southern Ontario this weekend: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says heavy rain and strong winds are expected across Hamilton and right through Niagara Region over much of the weekend.

In a statement, Environment Canada says up to 45 millimetres of rain is expected in addition to wind gusts between 70 to 90 kilometres per hour beginning Friday and lasting right through Saturday.

Niagara region could see winds up to 110 km/h.

“Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are possible Saturday afternoon, while strong and gusty westerly winds are expected to set in by Saturday evening,” the agency said in its release.

“Rain warnings are likely as this event draws closer,” Environment Canada added.

Local impacts include possible power outages, loose objects being tossed, localized flooding and water pooling on roads, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are also expected to rapidly fall Saturday night which is likely to bring snow.

The general forecast is calling for unseasonable high temperatures for the regions on Saturday between 14 and 16 C.

Sunday is expected to be more settled with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of around 4 C.