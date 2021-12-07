B.C. floods: Road closures will likely impact holiday plans

A warning is being sounded for British Columbians — ahead of the holidays — your travel plan might have to change — and it’s all the fault of November’s disastrous flooding. The destruction of parts of two major B.C. highways and the designation of a third as for ‘essential travel only’ will severely limit road travel between the Lower Mainland and the rest of the province — and as Emily Lazatin reports — the other option – flying – is going to be pricey.