Charges stayed against driver in crash that killed Edmonton school teacher

Charges have been stayed against a semi-truck driver involved in a collision that killed an Edmonton school teacher.

Alberta Justice confirmed Thursday the stay of proceedings against Errol Hunt, 66, in an email to Global News.

Hunt had been facing various traffic and vehicle safety offenses in connection with the crash on Lessard Road on Oct. 28, 2020.

At the time, Edmonton police said a minivan travelling east was struck by an eight-wheel converter dolly that separated from the semi tractor-trailer unit which crossed the centre median into oncoming traffic, killing Meghan Weis, 36, while she was on her way to work.

Nisku-based trucking company, Rene Transport Ltd., was also charged with various offences under Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulations. Criminal charges were not laid.

View image in full screen Meghan Weis’ youngest sibling, Erin Schwartz, said her family is upset by word of charges being stayed.

“The fact there wasn’t anything criminal seemed wrong, because everything about this feels criminal,” said Erin Schwartz, Weis’ youngest sister.

“We’re all a little less everything because she’s not here.”

That grief was compounded in late November when Schwartz said family members were informed of the stayed charges by the Crown prosecutor. She said they’ve also been told that the charges against the trucking company aren’t likely to amount to more than a $25,000 fine.

“It feels like her life doesn’t matter a whole lot to our legal system and that she’s going to become a statistic,” said Schwartz.

Rene Transport Ltd. is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Edmonton for a sentencing hearing Friday morning.

‘This is the system working, unfortunately’

The plight of the Weis family is one that’s all too common, according to Alberta defence lawyers, who said what merits criminal charges or a stay of regulatory charges happens at the discretion of the Crown prosecutor’s office.

“Because that’s something that’s outside the family’s hands, it can be quite frustrating, but the job of the system in those circumstances is to put the family back financially,” said Geoffrey Brisbin. “It can be cold comfort, because no amount of money can replace a loved one.”

Family members tell Global News there are plans to file a civil suit at some point in the future.

Regardless, there’s a hollow feeling among Weis’ family members, who hope to learn more about exactly what went wrong on Oct. 28, 2020 after Friday’s court proceedings.

Schwartz said they hope to use that information to advocate for some sort of legislative changes in Meghan’s name.

“Our hope is if we can change the laws, if we can increase the enforcement, that no other family will experience this pain,” Schwartz said.

