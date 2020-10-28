Woman dead after converter dolly detaches from semi, strikes van in southwest Edmonton

A woman is dead following an incident involving a converter dolly detaching from a semi on Lessard Road in southwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Police told Global News the converter dolly came off a semi tractor trailer at around 7:30 a.m. and struck a minivan that had been heading east on Lessard Road, near the Anthony Henday overpass.
The road is expected to be closed for several more hours as the investigation continues, according to police.
A converter dolly is an unpowered vehicle that is connected to tractor trucks to extend them.
This is the second incident involving a semi in the same area this week.
On Tuesday, a dual wheel came off a tractor trailer on Anthony Henday Drive, near Lessard Road just after 10 a.m. and struck the roof of a commercial truck.
Police said in that incident, the driver of the truck that was hit was able to pull over and only suffered minor injuries.
