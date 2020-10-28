Menu

Traffic

Woman dead after converter dolly detaches from semi, strikes van in southwest Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 1:42 pm
One person is dead after a crash on Lessard Road involving a converter dolly from a semi.
One person is dead after a crash on Lessard Road involving a converter dolly from a semi. Paul Rampersaud / Global News

A woman is dead following an incident involving a converter dolly detaching from a semi on Lessard Road in southwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Police told Global News the converter dolly came off a semi tractor trailer at around 7:30 a.m. and struck a minivan that had been heading east on Lessard Road, near the Anthony Henday overpass.

The road is expected to be closed for several more hours as the investigation continues, according to police.

henday crash
Police are investigating a fatal collision on Lessard Road at Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton. Paul Rampersaud / Global News

A converter dolly is an unpowered vehicle that is connected to tractor trucks to extend them.

This is the second incident involving a semi in the same area this week.

On Tuesday, a dual wheel came off a tractor trailer on Anthony Henday Drive, near Lessard Road just after 10 a.m. and struck the roof of a commercial truck.

Police said in that incident, the driver of the truck that was hit was able to pull over and only suffered minor injuries.

 

 

