Woman dead after converter dolly detaches from semi, strikes van in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead following an incident involving a converter dolly detaching from a semi on Lessard Road in southwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Police told Global News the converter dolly came off a semi tractor trailer at around 7:30 a.m. and struck a minivan that had been heading east on Lessard Road, near the Anthony Henday overpass.

The road is expected to be closed for several more hours as the investigation continues, according to police.

Police are investigating a fatal collision on Lessard Road at Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton. Paul Rampersaud / Global News

A converter dolly is an unpowered vehicle that is connected to tractor trucks to extend them.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second incident involving a semi in the same area this week.

On Tuesday, a dual wheel came off a tractor trailer on Anthony Henday Drive, near Lessard Road just after 10 a.m. and struck the roof of a commercial truck.

Police said in that incident, the driver of the truck that was hit was able to pull over and only suffered minor injuries.

The EPS is asking the driver or owner of a semi-tractor trailer that lost a dual wheel on the Henday that struck another vehicle, to contact police. More info in the screenshot below. #yeg pic.twitter.com/IgAUtiv7sh — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) October 27, 2020

Related News Road conditions believed to be factor in Edmonton crash involving police vehicle: EPS