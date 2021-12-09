Menu

Canada

‘Surveillance capitalism’ by tech giants is a growing threat, warns privacy watchdog

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Security concerns with QR codes' Security concerns with QR codes
Cybersecurity and technology analyst, Ritesh Kotak, addresses the potential privacy concerns surrounding QR codes and vaccine passports and how you can safeguard your personal data – Oct 22, 2021

The federal privacy watchdog is warning Canadians about the growing threat of surveillance capitalism — the use of personal information by large corporations.

In his annual report tabled today, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says state surveillance has been reined in somewhat in recent years.

Read more: New privacy bill won’t fix Canada’s longstanding issues, critics say

Meanwhile, he says, personal data has emerged as a highly valuable asset and no one has leveraged it better than the tech giants behind web searches and social media accounts.

Therrien says the risks of surveillance capitalism were on full display in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, now the subject of proceedings in Federal Court because his office did not have the power to order Facebook to comply with its recommendations.

In addition, the law did not allow Therrien to levy financial penalties to dissuade this kind of corporate behaviour.

Therrien, in his last year as privacy commissioner, is encouraging the federal government to make several improvements to planned legislation on private-sector data-handling practices when it is reintroduced in coming weeks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
