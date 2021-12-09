$12M in cocaine seized from truck attempting to enter Canada at Windsor border

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Toronto-area men have been charged following a multi-million-dollar drug bust at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Windsor.

Brantford police say the seizure happened in the early morning on Dec. 4 when two suspects attempted to enter Canada in a tractor-trailer, registered with a Milton, Ont., company, at the Ambassador Bridge crossing.

“A search of the trailer yielded a seizure of approximately 112 kilograms of cocaine, having a street value of approximately $12 million,” Const. Shane Seibert said in a release.

Seibert said the truck and the suspects were a part of an ongoing investigation that started earlier this year with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) observing a group in Brantford believed to have been operating a cocaine trafficking and distribution business.

The ensemble are accused of moving product through Brantford and surrounding regions.

Two 22-year-old men from Brampton are each facing possession for the purpose of trafficking and importation of cocaine charges.