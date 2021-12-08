1 dead after vehicle discovered floating down the Niagara River in New York State

Send this page to someone via email

New York State Park Police say a woman has died after the car she was in entered the Niagara River Wednesday morning on the U.S. side of Niagara Falls.

A spokesperson for the service said they were alerted by witnesses reporting a sedan “floating down” the river not far from Goat Island just before noon.

“Dispatch was notified of a black vehicle in the Niagara River near the pedestrian bridge and floating down towards the brink of the falls,” State Parks Police captain Chris Rola said in an afternoon press conference.

“We determined from eyewitnesses that there was believed to be one female occupant in the vehicle.”

Rola said local Swift Water teams were unable to make a recovery due to the proximity of the vehicle which eventually rested on rocks just shy of the falls.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and a rescue swimmer were able to recover the body of a woman in her late 60s.

“At this time, the investigation into the reason the female driver went into the river is still ongoing,” said Rola.

The Canadian Coast Guard did assist in a shoreline search once it was confirmed there was an occupant in the vehicle.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or where she was from.