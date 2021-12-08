Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead after vehicle discovered floating down the Niagara River in New York State

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 4:44 pm
New York State Park Police say a vehicle entered the Niagara River on Wednesday morning (Dec. 8, 2021) just before Noon. A body of a woman was recovered, according to a police spokesperson. View image in full screen
New York State Park Police say a vehicle entered the Niagara River on Wednesday morning (Dec. 8, 2021) just before Noon. A body of a woman was recovered, according to a police spokesperson. New York State Park Police

New York State Park Police say a woman has died after the car she was in entered the Niagara River Wednesday morning on the U.S. side of Niagara Falls.

A spokesperson for the service said they were alerted by witnesses reporting a sedan “floating down” the river not far from Goat Island just before noon.

“Dispatch was notified of a black vehicle in the Niagara River near the pedestrian bridge and floating down towards the brink of the falls,” State Parks Police captain Chris Rola said in an afternoon press conference.

“We determined from eyewitnesses that there was believed to be one female occupant in the vehicle.”

Read more: Niagara woman charged in stabbing at Welland residential building

Rola said local Swift Water teams were unable to make a recovery due to the proximity of the vehicle which eventually rested on rocks just shy of the falls.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and a rescue swimmer were able to recover the body of a woman in her late 60s.

“At this time, the investigation into the reason the female driver went into the river is still ongoing,” said Rola.

The Canadian Coast Guard did assist in a shoreline search once it was confirmed there was an occupant in the vehicle.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or where she was from.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table to release recommendations on rapid tests' Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table to release recommendations on rapid tests
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Falls tagNiagara news tagU.S. Coast Guard tagNiagara River taggoat island tagNew York State Park Police tagcar in niagara river tagchris rola tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers