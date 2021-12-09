SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors cancel practice due to safety protocols

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2021 11:13 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors cancelled practice on Thursday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The team said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” and that further updates will be provided when necessary.

The Raptors were coming off a 110-109 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the fifth game of a season-long seven-game homestand for Toronto.

The Raptors were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in late February when they were playing out of Tampa, Fla. They tumbled down the Eastern Conference standings in March and eventually missed the playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers also cancelled practice on Thursday due to health and safety protocols.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
