Homicide investigation launched after man found with ‘multiple lacerations’: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say members of its major crime section have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 56-year-old man.

Police say emergency crews arrived at roughly 11 p.m. Wednesday on Wharncliffe Road between Bruce Street and Tecumseh Avenue West, responding to reports of “a man located inside a building with multiple lacerations.”

Read more: OPP lay murder charge in June death at Chippewas of The Thames First Nation

A 56-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he later died, police said.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at this time,” police added.

Police have not yet provided the name of the suspect or the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Al Hoekstra lives in the building and told Global News he heard a man yelling for help last night, saying he couldn’t breathe.

“When I came out of my room I saw the guy laying on the floor there, covered in blood,” he said.

Hoekstra said he spoke with police before he left for work but he didn’t even know who the man was, since he just moved in last weekend.

“It’s not a good welcoming, that’s for sure,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

View image in full screen Police tape around an exit at the building on Wharncliffe Road as seen Dec. 9, 2021. Andrew Graham/Global News