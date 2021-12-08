OPP lay murder charge in June death at Chippewas of The Thames First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a person with second-degree murder following the summer death of a 17-year-old in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
On the morning of June 27, officers with the First Nation’s police service, OPP and local paramedics responded to a report of a disturbance on Switzer Drive.
Police say two people were then transported to hospital, including Wayne Donald Grosbeck, 17, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, who was later pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination took place the following day, which led police to announce on June 30 that they are investigating the death as a homicide.
In their latest update on the matter, police say they arrested a suspect linked to the death on Tuesday.
Tristan Grosbeck, 25, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, is charged with second-degree murder.
While the accused and the victim share the same last name, a spokesperson for the OPP said police are not able to confirm if the two are related.
The 25-year-old was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.
