Crime

OPP lay murder charge in June death at Chippewas of The Thames First Nation

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 8, 2021 12:25 pm
The accused faces one count of second degree murder and was scheduled to make a first court appearance on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The accused faces one count of second degree murder and was scheduled to make a first court appearance on Wednesday. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a person with second-degree murder following the summer death of a 17-year-old in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

On the morning of June 27, officers with the First Nation’s police service, OPP and local paramedics responded to a report of a disturbance on Switzer Drive.

Read more: Death of 17-year-old Chippewas of the Thames teen a homicide, provincial police confirm

Police say two people were then transported to hospital, including Wayne Donald Grosbeck, 17, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, who was later pronounced dead.

Wayne Donald Grosbeck, 17, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, was pronounced dead after police responded to a report of a disturbance on June 27. View image in full screen
Wayne Donald Grosbeck, 17, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, was pronounced dead after police responded to a report of a disturbance on June 27. Credit: Antler River Elementary School via Facebook

A post-mortem examination took place the following day, which led police to announce on June 30 that they are investigating the death as a homicide.

In their latest update on the matter, police say they arrested a suspect linked to the death on Tuesday.

Tristan Grosbeck, 25, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, is charged with second-degree murder.

While the accused and the victim share the same last name, a spokesperson for the OPP said police are not able to confirm if the two are related.

The 25-year-old was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

