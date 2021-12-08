OPP lay murder charge in June death at Chippewas of The Thames First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a person with second-degree murder following the summer death of a 17-year-old in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

On the morning of June 27, officers with the First Nation’s police service, OPP and local paramedics responded to a report of a disturbance on Switzer Drive.

Police say two people were then transported to hospital, including Wayne Donald Grosbeck, 17, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, who was later pronounced dead.

View image in full screen Wayne Donald Grosbeck, 17, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, was pronounced dead after police responded to a report of a disturbance on June 27. Credit: Antler River Elementary School via Facebook

A post-mortem examination took place the following day, which led police to announce on June 30 that they are investigating the death as a homicide.

In their latest update on the matter, police say they arrested a suspect linked to the death on Tuesday.

Tristan Grosbeck, 25, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, is charged with second-degree murder.

While the accused and the victim share the same last name, a spokesperson for the OPP said police are not able to confirm if the two are related.

The 25-year-old was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.