Victim rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Scarborough shooting

A male victim was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads for reports that someone had been shot.

Responding officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a young male victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

There is no word on any suspects in relation to the shooting.

Police are now investigating.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Markham Rd & Ellesmere Rd

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound

– injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s – taking patient to hospital via emergency run

– ongoing investigation#GO2368852

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 9, 2021

