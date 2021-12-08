Menu

Crime

Victim rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Scarborough shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 9:57 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

A male victim was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads for reports that someone had been shot.

Responding officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Read more: 2-year-old child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

He was taken to hospital by paramedics via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a young male victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

There is no word on any suspects in relation to the shooting.

Trending Stories

Police are now investigating.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police' Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police
Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police – Nov 5, 2021
