Canada

2-year-old child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 7:58 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A two-year-old child has serious injuries after being struck by a car in Brampton on Wednesday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Avondale and Autumn boulevards, near Bramalea Road, shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police said the victim is a two-year-old child who was in a stroller.

Peel paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a local hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The child’s mother was with them at the time of the collision, but does not appear to be injured, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

There is no word on what might’ve led to the incident.

Autumn Boulevard is closed in the area.

