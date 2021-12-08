SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Only one evacuation order is left in B.C.’s flood-ravaged Sumas Prairie

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mayor worried about farmers, but still focused on flood response over recovery' Abbotsford mayor worried about farmers, but still focused on flood response over recovery
As the City of Abbotsford lifts another evacuation order in Sumas Prairie, Mayor Henry Braun said he's still "laser-focused" on flood response, rather than flood recovery. He has, however, raised the economic futures of farmers in the region with senior levels of government, fearing a loss of revenue that could span years.

The City of Abbotsford, B.C., is lifting a third evacuation order for the Sumas Prairie, leaving only one in effect more than three weeks after the region was flooded.

All rapid damage assessments on houses, barns, garages and other structures in the Sumas Prairie south zone are complete, Mayor Henry Braun said Wednesday.

Residents can return home immediately, but the area remains under an evacuation alert.

As of Dec. 8, 2021, the City of Abbotsford, B.C. has lifted evacuation orders for all areas of the Sumas Prairie except for the lake bottom.
As of Dec. 8, 2021, the City of Abbotsford, B.C. has lifted evacuation orders for all areas of the Sumas Prairie except for the lake bottom. City of Abbotsford

The remaining evacuation order is for the Sumas Prairie Lake Bottom, which has seen a 50.8-centimetre drop in flood waters in the past few days.

Braun estimated a couple of hundred people were still impacted by that evacuation order.

“With the significant progress we’ve made in reducing water levels in this area, we have also made good progress on conducting road, bridge and culvert rapid damage assessments, which supports us safely getting people back to their properties in the near future,” he said.

Read more: Essential travel restriction lifted on Highway 7 between Mission and Hope, B.C.

Click to play video: 'Merritt brewery helps provide clean water to returning residents' Merritt brewery helps provide clean water to returning residents
Merritt brewery helps provide clean water to returning residents

All of Sumas Prairie remains under a ‘do not use’ water advisory, and on Wednesday, Abbotsford began a new disinfecting regime on the area’s drinking water system.

Another drinking water station will be available to residents beginning Thursday at Whatcom and Vye roads.

“Please don’t be shy and use the supply as needed,” said Braun.

While Abbotsford remains in the flood “response” rather than “recovery” stage of operations, Braun said more conversations were starting to take place about the economic future of the region, particularly as it pertains to farmers.

“I was out there earlier this morning and I can see that there’s silt on a lot of broccoli and cauliflower fields,” he said.

“I am concerned about the farmers who weren’t able to harvest their cold crops … If it takes a year or two to till that soil, they’re not going to have any revenue for a couple of years.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Abbotsford evacuees return to major damage, face long road to recovery' B.C. floods: Abbotsford evacuees return to major damage, face long road to recovery
B.C. floods: Abbotsford evacuees return to major damage, face long road to recovery

It’s an issue he has raised with the provincial and federal governments, he added.

While damage estimates are not yet complete, the floods and mudslides caused by November’s atmospheric rivers are poised to become the most costly natural disaster in Canadian history.

