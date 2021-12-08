Menu

Crime

2 men found dead in aftermath of fire at rooming house in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 12:50 pm
Police say the bodies of two men, both in their early 50s, were found at the scene and bore marks of violence. View image in full screen
Police say the bodies of two men, both in their early 50s, were found at the scene and bore marks of violence. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men found dead inside a home that caught fire in Quebec City early this morning.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. in a rooming house in the Charlesbourg district in the city’s northeast and was quickly put out by firefighters.

Police say the bodies of two men, both in their early 50s, were found at the scene and bore marks of violence.

Quebec City police say they’ve opened an investigation to establish the cause of the fire and how the two victims died.

The same rooming house was the site of another death earlier this year, but police say it was not found to be criminal.

Investigators from the police major crimes division and crime scene technicians are on the scene today.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
