Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 7 2021 7:20pm 02:46 2 dead after overnight fire in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood As Catherine McDonald reports, investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze. 2 people dead after house fire in Toronto’s west end REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8432320/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8432320/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?