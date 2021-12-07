Menu

Canada

Woman dead after basement house fire in Toronto’s west end

By Gabby Rodrigues The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 6:40 am
A Toronto firetruck . View image in full screen
A Toronto firetruck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Officials say a woman has died after being pulled from a house fire in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to a home on Wilson Park Road, just south of Queen Street West, at around 3:25 a.m.

Fire officials said one person managed to escape the fire and was treated by paramedics and is in stable condition.

Read more: Fire crews extinguish 3-alarm blaze at west Toronto home

Another person was pulled from the home during the search and rescue efforts, fire officials added. Paramedics said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Fire also said they are looking for a possible third occupant.

“On behalf of Toronto Fire, I extend my deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this morning’s fatal fire on Wilson Park Road,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.

“The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire will commence once safe to do so.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
