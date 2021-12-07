COVID-19: Quebec adds 1,234 new cases, 5 deaths as health minister to speak

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec added 1,234 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five deaths attributable to the virus as the health crisis continues.

The tally of infections now stands at 457,059, while 434,935 people have recovered. The number of active cases has climbed to 10,530.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by nine to 235 with 30 new patients admitted and 21 discharged. Of those hospitalized, 58 are in intensive care.

Of the new infections reported on Tuesday, 636 were among people who are not vaccinated or less than 14 days removed from a first dose, while 579 were among people who are fully vaccinated.

Health Ministry data from the last 24 hours show the risk of infection for unvaccinated people is 3.3 times greater than for those who are adequately vaccinated, while the risk of being hospitalized is 15.4 times greater.

The vaccination campaign aimed at giving a first dose to children between the ages of five and 11 before Christmas continues.

So far, 191,423 kids in that age group have gotten a shot, while another 91,077 have booked an appointment.

The percentage of the population having received at least one dose is now 82,2 per cent.

Third dose booster shots are also open for Quebecers 70 and over, the immunosuppressed and people having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

While Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has “strongly” recommended adults ages 50 and older be offered a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, the province has yet to expand its offering.

Meanwhile, health-care workers have been calling on the government to allow access to a third dose for those on the front lines with COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda, will be providing an update on the province’s immunization campaign Tuesday at 1 p.m.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 11,594 Quebecers.