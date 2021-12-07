Menu

Crime

Quebec City police facing another watchdog probe after civilian injured in July

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 3:11 pm
A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police are facing another probe from the province’s police watchdog.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says the incident involving a Quebec City police officer occurred July 31.

Read more: Police watchdog to investigate Quebec City officer linked to violent arrests

The watchdog agency says passersby called 911 at the urging of a 50-year-old man who feared for his safety.

A Quebec City police officer who arrived on the scene was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with the individual, who was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Read more: Quebec City police investigating two more violent arrests caught on video

It’s the latest investigation involving the police force in the provincial capital, coming after two other probes were announced Monday in relation to a pair of violent arrests in October and November.

Those incidents are separate from two violent altercations that occurred hours apart on Nov. 26 and 27 and were captured on video, including one involving Black teens outside a nightclub.

Read more: New probe after second violent arrest video involving Quebec City police goes viral

Five officers were suspended with pay in those two cases, which are currently under investigation by the province’s police ethics commissioner.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
