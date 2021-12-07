SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dr. Hinshaw expected to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults' Alberta expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults
WATCH (Dec. 1): A boost in booster shots. The province is expanding eligibility for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults as two more cases of the Omicron variant are detected in Alberta. As Ina Sidhu reports, the rollout will come in phases.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 and steps to protect public health Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading, but will it become more dominant than Delta?

On Monday morning, Hinshaw tweeted eight new cases of the Omicron variant had been found — all from returning travellers.

She added the variant may have been exposed in an elementary school and high school in the North zone.

READ MORE: Alberta records 349 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional coronavirus death

“Some household members of these cases have tested positive for COVID but have not yet been confirmed as Omicron,” Hinshaw wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have notified the schools.

“The schools will notify any potentially exposed groups and additional testing is being recommended,” the chief medical officer said, noting anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must isolate and be tested through Alberta Health Services.

She also said those schools will be receiving rapid tests to distribute to the student body.

All of the new cases are isolating and “appropriate public health follow-up is underway,” according to Hinshaw.

Click to play video: 'Omicron expert examines the variant’s traits' Omicron expert examines the variant’s traits
Omicron expert examines the variant’s traits

As of Monday, the total number of cases of the Omicron variant identified in Alberta was 11.

Trending Stories

Read more: 8 new Omicron cases detected in Alberta, schools may have been exposed

Alberta identified 788 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Of those, 349 cases were identified Friday, 252 were identified Saturday and 187 were identified Sunday.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19 declined over the weekend. On Monday, there were 366 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 395 on Friday. ICU admissions dropped to 72 people Monday from 78 people on Friday.

Of the 294 non-ICU patients in hospital, Hinshaw said 64.3 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 72 people in ICU, 76.4 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Five additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health over the weekend. By Monday, Alberta’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,263.

Alberta had 4,374 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Click to play video: 'U of A hosting information night on COVID-19 vaccines and children' U of A hosting information night on COVID-19 vaccines and children
U of A hosting information night on COVID-19 vaccines and children

One year ago, the provincial government announced a four-week lockdown.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Alberta Health identified 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 and there were 9,383 active cases in the Edmonton zone alone.

The first dose of vaccine was administered in Alberta on Dec. 15, 2020.

Nearly a year later, on Monday, 187 new cases were identified and the Edmonton zone had 1,225 active cases.

Nearly 7 million doses of vaccine have been administered province-wide.

Read more: AHS receives 1,515 COVID-19-related complaints over the holidays, issues 4 public health orders

The current health guidelines only allow vaccinated Albertans to have indoor private social gatherings with a maximum of two households (yours plus another) up to a maximum of 10 people.

Unvaccinated Albertans are not permitted to have indoor social gatherings.

Outdoor private social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 20 people with two-metre physical distancing between households at all times.

