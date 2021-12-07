2 charged in stabbing near Oxford and Richmond streets: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say two people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing Monday morning in the area of Oxford and Richmond streets.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was upgraded to stable from critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

At roughly 5:30 a.m. Monday, police say they received a 911 call about a man who had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and said to have life-threatening injuries, police said, and one suspect was arrested soon afterwards.

Police said at the time that they did not believe it was a random incident.

A 34-year-old London man is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking while a 28-year-old Kitchener woman is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.