Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged in stabbing near Oxford and Richmond streets: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 7, 2021 8:34 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say two people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing Monday morning in the area of Oxford and Richmond streets.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was upgraded to stable from critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Read more: Replica handgun found in weapons investigation: London police

At roughly 5:30 a.m. Monday, police say they received a 911 call about a man who had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Trending Stories

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and said to have life-threatening injuries, police said, and one suspect was arrested soon afterwards.

Police said at the time that they did not believe it was a random incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 34-year-old London man is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking while a 28-year-old Kitchener woman is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagLondon Police tagCritical Condition tagRichmond Street tagCocaine Trafficking tagOxford Street tagtalbot street tagStable Condition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers