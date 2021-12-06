Haldimand County driver faces charges in fatal Hagersville, Ont. crash

Send this page to someone via email

A driver from Haldimand County is facing a pair a charges in connection with a fatal crash in the summer on Highway 6 that lead to the death of a motorcycle rider.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened on the thoroughfare in Hagersville at First Line just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Investigators believe a motorcycle and two vehicles were hit from behind by another vehicle at a traffic light.

The victim, 66-year-old Biagio ‘Gino’ Crimeli of Stoney Creek, Ont., succumbed to his injuries in hospital following the collision.

A Nanticoke man, 54, is now facing three charges as a result of the investigation including careless driving causing death and driving while under suspension.

