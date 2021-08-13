Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Motorcyclist dead following 3-vehicle crash in Hagersville, Ont.

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 13, 2021 5:29 pm
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hagersville, Ont. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hagersville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man on a motorcycle who was rushed to hospital with critical, life threatening injuries after a crash in Hagersville, Ont., has died.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on Highway 6 at First Line.

Driver dead after collision involving transport truck on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Police say two other vehicles were involved in the collision, but have not said if charges will be laid.

OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says Highway 6 between First Line and Main Street in Hagersville will be closed for several hours.

Trending Stories

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Click to play video: 'Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County' Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County
Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County
