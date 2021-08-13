Motorcyclist dead following 3-vehicle crash in Hagersville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man on a motorcycle who was rushed to hospital with critical, life threatening injuries after a crash in Hagersville, Ont., has died.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on Highway 6 at First Line.

Police say two other vehicles were involved in the collision, but have not said if charges will be laid.

OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says Highway 6 between First Line and Main Street in Hagersville will be closed for several hours.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

