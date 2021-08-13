Driver dead after collision involving transport truck on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver is dead after a crash involving a disabled transport truck on Highway 401 in Toronto early Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 401 eastbound, near Dufferin Street, just after 3:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a car collided with the back of a disabled transport truck that was in a live lane. After striking the truck, the car caught on fire.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene, Schmidt said. The truck driver was uninjured.

All eastbound express lanes from Jane Street are closed and traffic is being diverted onto the collectors. Westbound lanes are unaffected, police said.

The closure is expected to remain in place until noon.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 416-235-4981.

Fatal collision on #Hwy401 EB express lanes approaching Dufferin St. Vehicle collided with a stopped transport truck in a live lane. Closure expected to last all morning. pic.twitter.com/pCaGwDJ861 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 13, 2021