Canada

Driver dead after collision involving transport truck on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 6:26 am
A person is dead after a crash on Highway 401 early Friday.
A person is dead after a crash on Highway 401 early Friday. Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter

A driver is dead after a crash involving a disabled transport truck on Highway 401 in Toronto early Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 401 eastbound, near Dufferin Street, just after 3:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a car collided with the back of a disabled transport truck that was in a live lane. After striking the truck, the car caught on fire.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene, Schmidt said. The truck driver was uninjured.

All eastbound express lanes from Jane Street are closed and traffic is being diverted onto the collectors. Westbound lanes are unaffected, police said.

The closure is expected to remain in place until noon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 416-235-4981.

