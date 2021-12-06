SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Region has special plans in store for Every Dose Counts weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 1:39 pm
Waterloo Region says it has made some special preparations at its biggest vaccination clinic as it attempts to get a jab of COVID-19 vaccine into thousands of kids between the ages of five and 11 next weekend.

The Cambridge Pinebish vaccine clinic has increased capacity ahead of the Every Dose Counts weekend, which will be held on Dec. 11 and 12.

Read more: Ontario reports 887 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

“We’re very enthusiastic about hosting another Every Dose Counts weekend, this time with a focus on vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds and family members who still need a first or second dose,” said Vickie Murray, who is heading the region’s vaccine rollout.

As of Friday, the region said that 18.12 per cent of the 48,000 people estimated to be in this age group in the area had had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an effort to make the experience more pleasant for the kids, there will be music, videos and popcorn via Thunderstorm Productions; Star Wars characters will be on hand courtesy of the 501st Legion; and Santa will appear Sunday morning.

Murray has said in the past that there will be around 6,000 appointments available over the weekend.

“We also have mobile clinics planned at three community locations. We hope many families will take advantage of a fun opportunity to get their children vaccinated during the Every Dose Counts weekend,” Murray stated.

Read more: 17 cases of COVID-19 found on Norwegian Cruise ship returning to New Orleans

The pop-up clinics are scheduled for Saturday at Chandler Mowat and Victoria Hills community centres and Sunday at Cedarbrae Public School.

The region says caregivers can begin to book appointments for the pop-up clinics on Sunday. They can also book appointments for first and second doses on the region’s website.

