Ontario reports 887 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 887 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total case count in the province to 624,384.

Of the 887 new cases recorded, the data showed 373 were unvaccinated people, 24 were partially vaccinated people, 426 were fully vaccinated people and for 64 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 139 cases were recorded in Toronto, 73 in Simcoe Muskoka, 60 in York Region, 60 in Peel Region, and 55 in Ottawa. All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province now stands at 10,027 as three more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, there are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.3 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. There are more than 820,000 people who have received their third-dose booster shot. First dose coverage stands at 90 per cent.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 21 per cent — 226,445 doses out of just over 1 million eligible children — since shots went into arms last week.

More than 39,000 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 605,918 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,439.

The government said 25,981 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,859 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3.5 per cent for Monday.

Ontario reported 137 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 168 patients in intensive care units and 149 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.

Advertisement