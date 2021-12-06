1 man arrested after stabbing of 3 people at a Saskatoon nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after three people were stabbed at a Saskatoon nightclub, police say.

The stabbings happened at around 1 a.m. Saturday at a nightclub in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Police said officers located three people who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was located a short distance away and as officers approached him, police said, he discarded what was later discovered to be a loaded firearm.

A search of the suspect turned up a knife, cocaine, two cell phones and a large sum of cash, police said.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

