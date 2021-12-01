Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sandy Bay, Sask. man charged with 2nd-degree murder after suspicious death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 3:29 pm
Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sandy Bay RCMP responded to a report of a seriously injured man brought to the local health clinic who died shortly after. View image in full screen
Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sandy Bay RCMP responded to a report of a seriously injured man brought to the local health clinic who died shortly after. RCMP / Supplied

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a suspicious death investigation in Sandy Bay, Sask.

Sandy Bay is approximately 580 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Read more: Kawacatoose man faces second degree murder charge

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sandy Bay RCMP responded to a report of a seriously injured man brought to the local health clinic.

Trending Stories

The victim, identified as Nickison Bear, died shortly after.

Nicholas David Paul Bear has been charged in relation to Nickison’s death.

RCMP did not release information about whether or not the victim and accused are related.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police issue warrant for second-degree murder suspect

Nicholas appeared in Prince Albert provincial court via phone at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSecond Degree Murder tagSuspicious Death tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSandy Bay tagSandy Bay RCMP tagPrince Albert Provincial Court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers