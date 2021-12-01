Sandy Bay, Sask. man charged with 2nd-degree murder after suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a suspicious death investigation in Sandy Bay, Sask.

Sandy Bay is approximately 580 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sandy Bay RCMP responded to a report of a seriously injured man brought to the local health clinic.

The victim, identified as Nickison Bear, died shortly after.

Nicholas David Paul Bear has been charged in relation to Nickison’s death.

RCMP did not release information about whether or not the victim and accused are related.

Nicholas appeared in Prince Albert provincial court via phone at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.