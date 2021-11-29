Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kawacatoose man faces second degree murder charge

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 3:04 pm
A 33-year-old man from the Kawacatoose First Nation is charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Thomas Dustyhorn. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old man from the Kawacatoose First Nation is charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Thomas Dustyhorn. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Major Crime Unit has charged a 33-year-old man from the Kawacatoose First Nation with second degree murder.

Eric Charles Favel is facing one count of second degree murder in relation to the death of Thomas Dustyhorn.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP identify bodies found outside Prince Albert

Police say on November 26, 2021, Punnichy RCMP responded to a report of an injured person at a residence on the Kawacatoose First Nation. Police found an injured male, Dustyhorn, who was transported to hospital in Saskatoon. That evening he died.

Trending Stories

Favel was arrested at the scene. He was transported to hospital in Regina for treatment of injuries and released.

Read more: Regina police issue warrant for second-degree murder suspect

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Favel appeared in Regina Provincial Court on today at 9:30 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Punnichy RCMP, Saskatoon and Yorkton General Investigative Section, Regina and Saskatoon Forensic Identification Services, and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Criminal Analytical Section.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSecond Degree Murder tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagKawacatoose First Nation tagPunnichy RCMP tagRegina Provincial Court tagSaskatchewan Major Crime Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers