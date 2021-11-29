Kawacatoose man faces second degree murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Major Crime Unit has charged a 33-year-old man from the Kawacatoose First Nation with second degree murder.

Eric Charles Favel is facing one count of second degree murder in relation to the death of Thomas Dustyhorn.

Police say on November 26, 2021, Punnichy RCMP responded to a report of an injured person at a residence on the Kawacatoose First Nation. Police found an injured male, Dustyhorn, who was transported to hospital in Saskatoon. That evening he died.

Favel was arrested at the scene. He was transported to hospital in Regina for treatment of injuries and released.

Police say Favel appeared in Regina Provincial Court on today at 9:30 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Punnichy RCMP, Saskatoon and Yorkton General Investigative Section, Regina and Saskatoon Forensic Identification Services, and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Criminal Analytical Section.