Crime

Regina police issue warrant for second-degree murder suspect

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 5:59 pm
Regina Police are looking for Ismail Ahmed Hassen who is described as six feet tall, weighs approximately 220 lbs., athletic build, black hair and brown eyes. View image in full screen
Regina Police are looking for Ismail Ahmed Hassen who is described as six feet tall, weighs approximately 220 lbs., athletic build, black hair and brown eyes. Regina Police / Supplied

Regina Police have issued a warrant for a 32-year-old man on second-degree murder charges in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month.

The homicide victim has been identified as Ahi S. Ebrotie, 29, of Regina.

Read more: Regina police investigating city’s 13th homicide of 2021

Police are looking for Ismail Ahmed Hassen who is described as six feet tall, weighs approximately 220 lbs., and reportedly has an athletic build, black hair and brown eyes.

Hassen’s last known address is in Toronto so there is a chance he is no longer in Regina.

Hassen also faces a breach of release charge.

A 31-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with Ebortie’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police charge man with second-degree murder following death of Ahi Ebrotie

Ebortie was found dead by police on Nov. 14.

Police have released a photo of Hassen and are asking anyone who sees a person matching his description or knows about his whereabouts to call police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

