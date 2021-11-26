Regina police issue warrant for second-degree murder suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police have issued a warrant for a 32-year-old man on second-degree murder charges in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month.

The homicide victim has been identified as Ahi S. Ebrotie, 29, of Regina.

Police are looking for Ismail Ahmed Hassen who is described as six feet tall, weighs approximately 220 lbs., and reportedly has an athletic build, black hair and brown eyes.

Hassen’s last known address is in Toronto so there is a chance he is no longer in Regina.

Hassen also faces a breach of release charge.

A 31-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with Ebortie’s death.

Ebortie was found dead by police on Nov. 14.

Police have released a photo of Hassen and are asking anyone who sees a person matching his description or knows about his whereabouts to call police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

