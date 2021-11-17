Menu

Comments closed.

Canada

Regina police investigating city’s 13th homicide of 2021

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:01 am
Regina police investigating city’s 13th homicide of 2021 - image
File/ Global News

Regina police are investigating the death of a man — whose body was discovered on Sunday — as the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie. Police say his family has been notified of his death.

On Sunday, just before 6:00 a.m., Regina police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Heseltine Road for a report of a death. They found the man’s body upon arrival.

Read more: Regina police, coroner investigate Heseltine Road death

No further details are being made available at this time due to the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

