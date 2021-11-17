Regina police investigating city’s 13th homicide of 2021

Regina police are investigating the death of a man — whose body was discovered on Sunday — as the city’s 13th homicide of the year.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie. Police say his family has been notified of his death.
On Sunday, just before 6:00 a.m., Regina police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Heseltine Road for a report of a death. They found the man’s body upon arrival.
No further details are being made available at this time due to the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments