Police charge man with second-degree murder following death of Ahi Ebrotie

Regina Police have charged a man in the death of 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie.

Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed, 31, of Regina, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and will make his first court appearance on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The death was reported in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road at 6 a.m. on Nov. 14.

“Officers and EMS arrived and located a deceased adult male,” police say in a media release.

“Officers secured the scene, detained potential witnesses and requested additional resources including the Coroner, Forensic Identification, and Major Crimes.”

RPS say the death investigation was declared a homicide probe on Nov. 16. Mohamed was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and breach of a release order.

