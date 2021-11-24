Menu

Crime

Police charge man with second-degree murder following death of Ahi Ebrotie

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 10:46 am
A 31-year-old Regina male faces charges including second-degree murder and makes his first court appearance today.
A 31-year-old Regina male faces charges including second-degree murder and makes his first court appearance today. File / Global News

Regina Police have charged a man in the death of 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie.

Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed, 31, of Regina, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and will make his first court appearance on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina' Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina
Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina – Sep 2, 2021

Read more: Regina police board examining use of ‘Body Worn Cameras’

Story continues below advertisement

The death was reported in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road at 6 a.m. on Nov. 14.

“Officers and EMS arrived and located a deceased adult male,” police say in a media release.

“Officers secured the scene, detained potential witnesses and requested additional resources including the Coroner, Forensic Identification, and Major Crimes.”

Read more: Regina police break and enter investigation leads to charges for man, 24

RPS say the death investigation was declared a homicide probe on Nov. 16. Mohamed was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and breach of a release order.

